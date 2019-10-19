KING, Shane Micheal:
25.04.1963 - 15.10.2019
Taken from us too soon. Dearly loved partner of Piata, much loved father to his three sons, Jordon, Jeremy, and Erick, their partners and his grandchildren. A father figure to Benji, Ben, and Matthew. Beloved son of Alan and Rae and brother to Tony and Sharyn, Michelle and Steve, Carl and Judith, and their families. Loved nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend to many more.
You will be missed.
Special thanks to all emergency services that attended the scene on the night and following day. A service for Shane will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Wednesday 23 October, at 10am. Messages may be left in Shane's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz, or c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
