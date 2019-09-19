CRAWFORD, Sepa Leahula
(nee Puleosi Mohe):
On 16 September 2019, passed peacefully surrounded by her family. Dearly loved mum of Richard, Timothy, Seamus, Daniel, Paula and Lusiana. Loved daughter of the late Vahatau Puleosi and Maheleone Mohe. Cherished mother-in-law, grandma, aunty, sister, niece and friend. Messages for the family can be sent c/o PO Box 50514, Porirua. A family service will be held at PIPC The Church of Christ the King, 207 Champion Street, Cannons Creek, on Thursday, 19 September at 6.00pm. Her funeral service will be held in the same church on Friday, 20 September at 9.00am, followed by burial Whenua Tapu Cemetery, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay.
Monuina e Fenoga haau
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 19, 2019