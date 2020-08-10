KELLY, Selywn Elliott:
Born 14 August 1935, died peacefully on 4th August 2020 at Radius Matua Rest Home, Tauranga, so close to his 85th birthday. Formerly from Te Awamutu and Blenheim. Dearly loved husband of Pam, brother of Bernice (Wellington), father to Warren and Dianne (Blenheim), Douglas and Lee (NSW), and Gavin and Sandra (Wellington). Grandad to Brendan, Karina, Alicia and Jason. Great-grandad to Conan and Jaxx. Special thanks and appreciation to staff at Radius Matua and Hospital for such wonderful care and compassion. As per Selwyn's request, a private family service has been held. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. Messages to the family can be sent to C/- Gavin Kelly, PO Box 1720, Paraparaumu Beach 5252.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 10, 2020