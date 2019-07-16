JULIUS, Selwyn Milton:

Of Waikanae (formerly of Tawa). Born 29 October 1930, died 14 July 2019, peacefully at home in the care of his family. Dearly loved husband of 64 years to Colleen. Much loved father of Debbie, Jennie and David. Father-in-law of Alan and Aki. Proud Pop to Lauren, Alana and Mai. Great-Pop to Lachlan, Riley and Liam. Devoted son of the the late Linda (Powell). Special thanks to all the carers who helped him fulfill his wish to stay in his home. An invitation is extended to join the family at a gathering to celebrate his life, held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Thursday, 18 July 2019, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington would be appreciated or may be left at the service.

