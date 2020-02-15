DENTON, Selina Alice
(formerly Meek):
On February 13, 2020; aged 94 years. Daughter of the late Archibald and Vida Crichton. Sister of Margaret MacDonald and Noel Crichton (both deceased). Wife of the late Eric Leonard Meek and the late Cliff Denton. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Shirley & Bryan Earles, Pauline & Ian Moult, and Alan & Aine Meek. Loved Grandma of Lianne, Craig, Matthew, Lauren, Rhys, Kirsten, Arthur and Sebastian. Proud great-Grandma of Morris, Libby, Selina, Jacob, Olivia, Josh, Emily, Edward, Timothy and Tegan. And great-great-Grandma of Annabelle. The family's grateful thanks is extended to all staff at Millvale Lodge, Lindale. A funeral service for Selina will be held in Ngaio Union Church, cnr of Kenya Street and Crofton Road, Ngaio, on Wednesday 19th February at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 15, 2020