Seet YUNG

Service Information
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Rangiatea Church
33 Te Rauparaha Street
Otaki
Interment
Following Services
Otaki Public Cemetery
Death Notice

YUNG,
Seet Hung (Stephen):
Of Otaki. Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 16 January 2020. Loved husband of Anna. Dearly loved father of Karen, Shane, Robynne & Damian. Loved Gung Gung to Shannon, Michael, Stephanie, Laura, Jordan, Devon, Toby and his 4 great-grandchildren. Beloved brother of the late Nellie Linda Carpenter (nee Yung) and Yun Xru. A service will be held at Rangiatea Church, 33 Te Rauparaha Street, Otaki, on Tuesday 21 January 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Otaki Public Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St John Ambulance, these can be left at the service.

