Our 1 year old 'Mr Smiley' was tragically taken at home on Friday 4th October 2019. Loved beyond measure by his mum and dad Deborah and William Ruru, and adored by his best friend and brother, Tristan. He will be missed by everyone in his extended Ruru and Simeon whanau - brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties, nephews, nieces, cousins, grandparents, and close friends who are our family also - for he touched the hearts of everyone he met. Messages and tributes to 'the Ruru family' may be placed in Sebastian's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Sebastian's Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of St Joseph, Brougham Street, Mount Victoria, Wellington, on Thursday 10th October, at 1.00pm. Thereafter a private cremation.
Gone far too soon. Words don't express our devastation.
You will be part of our hearts forever, our precious boy.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 8, 2019