McCARTHY, Sean Donald:
Sadly passed away at home on Friday, 18th October 2019, after a short illness. Much loved son of the late Barbara and Kevin McCarthy. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Terry, Martin, Deidre and Helen. Uncle and Great-Uncle to Sam, Kate, Lucy, Madeleine and Oscar. A pal to Savi. A private cremation has been held for Sean and we will gather to farewell Sean at a later date. Please let us know if you would like to be part of this farewell. Messages to the family may be sent to: 'The McCarthy Family', PO Box 10987, The Terrace, Wellington 6143.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 26, 2019