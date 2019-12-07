Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Seaga TOELUPE. View Sign Death Notice



Seaga Siliga Si'u (John):

Passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Sunday 1st December 2019. Dearly loved and cherished husband of the late Iva Toelupe. Dearly loved father of Latafale, Andrew (dec), Meritiana, Wilson and Rongo, and John. Loved Papa of Shanice, Decota, Jayden, Leroy, Kaleb and Xavier. Sadly missed by all his extended family in Samoa, Australia, New Zealand, America and Hawai'i. The Family service will be held on Sunday, 8th December, at 5.00pm at The Wainuiomata Congregational Church of Samoa EFKS, 16-22 Wainuiomata Road, Wainuiomata. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, 9th December, at 10.00am at the same venue, followed by burial at Taita Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome to farewell dad at Wainuiomata Marae on Friday, 6th December, from 6.00pm onwards.







TOELUPE,Seaga Siliga Si'u (John):Passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Sunday 1st December 2019. Dearly loved and cherished husband of the late Iva Toelupe. Dearly loved father of Latafale, Andrew (dec), Meritiana, Wilson and Rongo, and John. Loved Papa of Shanice, Decota, Jayden, Leroy, Kaleb and Xavier. Sadly missed by all his extended family in Samoa, Australia, New Zealand, America and Hawai'i. The Family service will be held on Sunday, 8th December, at 5.00pm at The Wainuiomata Congregational Church of Samoa EFKS, 16-22 Wainuiomata Road, Wainuiomata. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, 9th December, at 10.00am at the same venue, followed by burial at Taita Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome to farewell dad at Wainuiomata Marae on Friday, 6th December, from 6.00pm onwards. Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 7, 2019

