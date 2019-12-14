LAURENSON, Scott: MNZM
Passed away peacefully on 11 December 2019, aged 87, surrounded by family. Loved husband of Joan for 65 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Susan, Dean and Carlene, Glenn and Sarah. Adored Grandad of Scott and Amy, Natasha and Brooke, Jake and Tom. Great-Grandad of Koda, Jaxson, Noah and Koen. Brother and brother-in-law of Zander (dec) and Yvonne, Laurence and Janice. Special brother-in-law of Bill (dec) and Beverley Henderson.
Reluctantly conceded his final bout.
Special thanks to Whitby Home and Hospital for their wonderful care to Scott and his family. A celebration of Scott's life will be held in the Mana Cruising Club, Pascoe Ave, Mana, on Wednesday 18 December at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 14, 2019