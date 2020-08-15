GHELABHAI,
Savitaben Babubhai:
Peacefully passed away at Stokeswood Rest Home on 13 August 2020, aged 84 years. Loving wife of the late Babubhai, mother of late Meenaben and Naina, and mother-in-law of Dineshkumar and Anilkumar. Grandmother of Nisha, Kajal and Shyam, and family members of Ghelabhai and Morar family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wellington Free Ambulance. A service will be held in Cornwall Manor, Corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Monday 17 August at 10.30am. Due to Alert 2 restrictions, capacity is limited to 100. Condolences to the family can be offered at home on Sunday between 1-5pm.
Om Shanti.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 15, 2020