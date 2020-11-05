

HARRINGTON,

Sarah (née Sally Doig):

(Born Richmond, UK). Passed away in Shannon surrounded by family on November 3, 2020, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of Royden for 53 years, loved mother of Sarah-Jane, Annathea and Leigh, mother-in-law of Chris, Joanna and Franz, and Granny of Michael, Daniel, Amin, Ryan, Quinn, Mia, Miles, Ariana, Lilly, Abi and Hmi. Tangi & funeral: Sarah will be lying at her son's home in Shannon on Thursday November 5th & Friday 6th. People are welcome to come & pay respects. Text 0212963041 for details. Her funeral service will be at Otaki Baptist, cnr State Highway 1 & Te Manuao Road, Otaki at 1:30pm on Saturday November 7, with the casket open for viewing from 1pm. This will be followed by afternoon tea & then a private family cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated.



