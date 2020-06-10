ASHBY,
Sarah Teira Priscilla
(nee Tãpa):
Passed away peacefully at Te Kuiti Hospital on Monday, 8th June 2020. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Charlie. Loved Mum to Gloria, Chris, Leon, Antonio (Shane), Bronwyn, Tania and Kelly. Cherished Nanny to her many moko and mokomoko.
"Rest in Peace"
Sarah will lie in state at Ranana Marae on Tuesday, 9th June 2020, returning to her home at 5 Kiwi Street, Te Kuiti, on Wednesday, 10th June 2020, until the Tangihana on Friday. A Tangihana for Sarah will be held at the Les Munro Centre, 8 King Street East, Te Kuiti, on Friday, 12th June 2020 at 11.00am, followed by the burial at The Te Kuiti Public Cemetery. All communications to The Ashby Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Dominion Post on June 10, 2020