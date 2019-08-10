VICKERMAN, Sara Joan:
14.9.1955 - 7.8.2019
Sara left this life peacefully at Mercy Hospice, St Mary's Bay, on 7 August surrounded by her family. A beloved, intrepid, unconditional friend and sister of Julia, Mark and Anna. Cherished friend to so many of all ages. At Sara's request, a private cremation has been held and a celebration of her time with us will be held at a later date. A life well lived in the face of many challenges. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Hospice (mercyhospice.org.nz) or the Cancer Society (cancernz.org.nz) would be appreciated.
Lux et Vita
State of Grace East
09 5270366
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 10, 2019