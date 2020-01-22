CALMAN, Sara:
Passed away peacefully at home in Mana, January 21st 2020. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Emma, Cosmo and Keshia, Nana of Nova, sister and sister-in-law of Zoe and Stuart, aunt of Isaac, Tamara, Jemima and Levi, daughter of Tansy and Ned, wife of Vea. She will be at home until a funeral at St Christopher's Anglican Church, 1 Lyndhurst Road, Tawa, at 1pm on Friday, January 24th.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 22, 2020