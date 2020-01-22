Sara CALMAN

Guest Book
  • "Hi Tansy and family Sorry I can't be there with you on..."
  • "I will miss you lovely lady and friend your spirit will be..."
    - Donna Parnell
  • "Kia ora Cosmo and Emma and whnau. I worked with your mum at..."
    - Felicity Connell
Service Information
Gee and Hickton - Porirua
6 Norrie Street, North City
Porirua, Wellington
042375332
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Christopher's Anglican Church
1 Lyndhurst Road
Tawa
View Map
Death Notice

CALMAN, Sara:
Passed away peacefully at home in Mana, January 21st 2020. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Emma, Cosmo and Keshia, Nana of Nova, sister and sister-in-law of Zoe and Stuart, aunt of Isaac, Tamara, Jemima and Levi, daughter of Tansy and Ned, wife of Vea. She will be at home until a funeral at St Christopher's Anglican Church, 1 Lyndhurst Road, Tawa, at 1pm on Friday, January 24th.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.