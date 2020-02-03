THOCOLICH,
Sandra Louise:
Passed away suddenly in Whanganui on 1st February 2020, aged 67 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ngatokotoru Unuka. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Dion, Kataraina, George (deceased), Nadia (deceased), Gary Thocolich, Maiata Unuka-Padlie, Lance Padlie (son in-law). Beautiful Nanny of Naria Moe Aukusitino, Jahmaia Hanara Unuka-Urech, Tauahika & Dion Jnr Thocolich, Mason & Chanel Padlie. Our mum will lay at our Ratana Homestead Kakawai, Kaiwhaiki. On Tuesday 4th February 2020 a service will be held at the Jehovahs Witness, Kingdom Hall 14 Kivell Street, Ranui Heights, Porirua, at 1.00pm followed by Burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetry, Porirua.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 3, 2020