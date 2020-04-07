PRINCE, Sandra:

With extreme sadness we inform that Sandra passed away on 4th April 2020, aged 68, after a brief illness. Loved wife and best friend of Ian, Martinborough. Loved mother of her two "pride and joys" Rochelle and Jason. Cherished mother-in-law of Bob and Jean. Adored Nana of Maddison, Lachlan, Jack and Sean. Special friend of Kieran and his partner Jenny. A special thanks to the wonderful, caring staff at Masterton Hospital HDU and Kahukura Palliative Care. A celebration of Sandra's life will be held at a later date.

Loved and will be missed

by so many people.

Our hearts are broken,

you have left a void that cannot be filled.

