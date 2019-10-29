O'DONNELL,
Sandra Janice (nee South):
Peacefully at Stokeswood Rest Home, on Saturday 26th October 2019, 2 days before her 80th birthday. Dearly loved partner of Rod Muir and much loved Mum of Julie and David Page and Linda and Dave Gaskin, loved Gran of Sarah, Kate and Jamie. Adored by her furbaby Meg. Thanks to the staff of the Rotary wing at Stokeswood for their superb care of Sandra over the past few years. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Malagan Institute and can be left at the service. Messages and tributes may be placed in Sandra's tribute book, or posted C/- PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt. A service to celebrate Sandra's life will be held at Harbour City Funeral Chapel, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Thursday 31st October 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019