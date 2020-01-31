Sandra MACKENZIE (1951 - 2020)
Service Information
Harvey-Bowler Funeral Services Ltd
284 Oxford St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063682954
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Levin Life Church
Liverpool Street
Levin
View Map
Death Notice

MacKENZIE, Sandra Ina:
25.04.1951 - 29.01.2020
Formerly of Wellington. Passed away peacefully with family by her side after a long battle with cancer. Loving daughter of the late Mary & Jack MacKenzie. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Margaret and Graeme Scahill, Alister and Kay MacKenzie. Loved aunty, great-aunty, and great-great-aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A service for Sandra will be held at Levin Life Church, Liverpool Street, Levin, on Saturday 1 February 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages please to MacKenzie Family, c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.

Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 31, 2020
