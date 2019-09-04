FORBES,
Sandra Janell (Sammy):
On 2nd September 2019, at Mary Potter Hospice, surrounded by family and friends. Loved and cherished mum to Jess and Alex. Loved daughter of Margaret and Murray. Loved sister to Tom and Mark. Dearly loved by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Sam's life will be held at the Lychgate Funeral Chapel, 7 Johnsonville Road, Johnsonville, on Monday 9th September at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to Forbes family c/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019