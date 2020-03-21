COLLETT,
Sandra Joan (Sandy):
At Wellington Hospital on Wednesday 15th March 2020 after a short aggressive illness. Beloved wife of Mike, mother of the late Andrea; Tony and Michelle, and Nana of Matthew and McKenzie. Godmother of Tony and Kyle. Sister to Peter and Pam, Darcy and Marie and Jeff. Special thanks to Dr Louis Kirton and the staff at Wellington Hospital for taking such lovely care of Sandy. In lieu of flowers donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made online at www.wellington.cancernz.org.nz and may also be left at the funeral. Messages to the Collett family may be left in Sandy's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037.
Due to the health and travel restrictions surrounding COVID 19, we will be live streaming Sandy's funeral. You may access this through the Tributes website – www.tributes.co.nz
A service for Sandy will be held at The Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, at 10.00am, on Monday, 23rd March 2020. Sandy requested that everyone wear bright colours to her funeral.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 21, 2020