CLARKE, Sandra Stelfoxe:
Peacefully at Huntleigh Rest Home on 8 July 2019, aged 78. Daughter of the late Francis and Margaret Clarke, and sister of the late Tony Clarke. Remembered with love by Ruth, Kirstine (Kif), Tim and Robin and their families. In lieu of flowers donations to Otari-Wilton's Bush Trust would be appreciated on Sandra's behalf. A service for Sandra will be held in Lychgate Funeral Home Chapel, cnr Willis and Aro St, Wellington, TODAY, Thursday 11 July 2019, at 1.30pm. Sandra's ashes will be interred in Blenheim at a later date (TBA).
Published in Dominion Post from July 10 to July 11, 2019