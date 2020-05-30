PEWHAIRANGI,
Samuel Haami Hihi:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Louise (Lulu). Loved father of Graham & Lyndsay, Chris, Donna & Tamsin, Samantha & Telai, and Kiri, loved Koro, grandad and great-grandad to all his Moko's. Loved big brother, uncle, cousin and friend to all his extended whanau. Sam will be at home today in Porirua. His Tangihanga will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 - for further details contact Tamsin 022 677 0078.
Published in Dominion Post on May 30, 2020