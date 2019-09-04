WATSON, Sam:
Suddenly passed away over the weekend. Beloved son of Lorraine and the late Bob. Much loved father of Danny and Christa, and Grandfather of Yuna and Beni. Loved brother of Cathy, Rob, Mary, Mike and Jamie. A service for Sam will be held in the Church of the Holy Cross, 90 Miramar Avenue, Miramar, on Friday 6th September at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages for the Watson Family can be sent C/- 306 Willis St, Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 4, 2019