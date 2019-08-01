PERRY, Sam
(Robert Samuel):
Passed away suddenly on Friday, July 26, 2019, aged 70. Much loved son of Thelma & Frank (dec); brother & brother-in-law of Wayne & Jill, Nigel, Callum & Elle and Colleen; adored uncle and 'Father Christmas' to all his nephews, nieces and friends' children, of which there are many. A celebration of Sam's life will be held in Evans Bay Yacht & Motor Boat Club, 447 Evans Bay Parade, Hataitai, Wellington, next Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1.00pm. Messages to the Perry family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040, or left on Sam's page at www.tributes.co.nz. Respecting Sam's wishes, a private cremation has already taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 1, 2019