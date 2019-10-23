BRISTOW,

Sam (Albert Frank):

Passed away at Elmwood Hospital, Napier, aged 93 years. Husband of the late Pauline, and the late Jenny. Much loved father and father-in-law of Heather (deceased), Greg and Josie, Margaret and Warwick, Peter and Lenore, Bill and Brigit. Loved Grandpa to his 18 mokopuna. Dearly loved by many, and the Patriarch of the Bristow Clan. We greatly appreciate the exceptional care Sam received at Elmwood Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to HB Forest and Bird may be left at the service. A celebration of Sam's life will be held in St Paul's Presbyterian Church, 89 Tennyson Street, Napier on Friday, October 25 at 11.00am, followed by private burial. Messages to The Bristow Family, PO Box 439, Napier 4140.





