ARIU, Sam Semisi Tepine:Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends on Wednesday 18 September 2019. Treasured son of Kura Ariki Eleni and the late Ioelu 'Uncle Joe' Asela Ariu. Adored son-in-law of the late Rev. Faiga Fa'auma and the late Fa'ane'e (nee Collins) Seupule. Most amazing and incredible husband to Naomi Aliitasi Fefiloi Ariu. Loved, wonderful and cherished brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and a close friend to many. Tributes for Sam may be left in his tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz Sam will be lying in state at the Matauala Hall, 102 Bedford Street, Cannons Creek, Porirua, from Friday afternoon on 20 September. We will be celebrating Sam's life with the Family Service being held on Sunday, 22 September at 6.00pm at the Pacific Islanders Church, 207 Champion Street, Cannons Creek, Porirua. His Funeral Service will be held at the same church on Monday, 23 September at 11.00am, followed by the burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.Toku vaka na kui alo,ke oko atu ki Te Kapi.2 Timothy 4: 7-8I done my best in the race,I have run the full distance, and I have kept the faith. Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 20, 2019

