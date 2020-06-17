THOMSON, Sally Roslyn:

Peacefully on Monday 15 June 2020, aged 77, at Mountain View Resthome surrounded by her family. Adored and much loved wife of Grenville. Cherised mother of Sally, Warren (dec), and Malcolm. Mother-in-law of Graeme and Jana. Adored nana of Katie, Adam, Patrik, and Nella. Roslyn was a gracious lady loved by many in Wellington, Stokes Valley, Opotiki, Ohope & Whakatane. Following a long illness she is now at rest. A huge loss and void left to all of us. Thank you very much to Chrissy, Jan and Liz at HCNZ and Marrianne, Tim, Julieanne and staff at Mountain View Rest Home. A funeral service for Roslyn will be held in the Knox Presbyterian Church, Domain Road, Whakatane, on Saturday 20 June at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Whakatane Parkinson Assn, C/- PO Box 714, Tauranga or can be left at the service. All messages to the Thomson family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.





