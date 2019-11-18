JOHANSSON, Sally Robin:
Died peacefully at Rita Angus Retirement Village on Friday, November 15, 2019. Loved mother of Paul and Susan. Much loved grandmother of Elizabeth & William and Sarah & Julie. Great-grandmother of Fletcher, Emma, Lillian, Charlie, and Ella. Special thanks to Jim for your friendship and support of mum. At Sally's request no funeral will be held. Paul and Susan invite Mum's friends to join us at Sally's house on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 between 11.00am and 2.00pm to share memories and farewell Mum.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2019