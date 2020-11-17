Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Saisulai MAMEA. View Sign Service Information Lychway Funeral Directors 5 Roy St Manawatu , Manawatu-Wanganui 063578143 Death Notice



(née Talamaivao):

Passed away on Saturday 14th November 2020 at Palmerston North Hospital. Loved wife of Mamea Kiasi Mamea. Dearly loved mother of Moses Aiono, Deborah Aiono, Tupou and Iakopo Fuiono. Much loved Nana of Tavita and Senio Fuiono. Also loved step-mother of Usoalii Mamea, Susana Mamea and Jacob Eliapo Mamea, much loved step-nana of Trevell Mamea-Beales, Junior Mamea, Kiasi Mamea (jnr), Pau Mamea (jnr), Taumaloto Mamea, Ayla-Rose Mamea, Pryde Mamea, Jacob (Jnr) Mamea, and much loved grand-nana of many. Cherished daughter of the late Rev Tavita and the late Moevaolemauasamoa Fa'avesi Talamaivao; sister of Fa'auli and Ren (dec), Tulua and Taumatamu Namulaulu (Aust), Fa'avesi and Silvana Talamaivao, Rev Peteru and Faititilipatasi Jane Tone, Leighton (dec) and Raymond Fryer, Williamson Tuimanua, John Makatui (dec), Paumemea Lorraine and Stephen Chibangula (Zambia), Matthew and Leigh Talamaivao, Manuatu and Akisa Talamaivao, Filipo and Eseta Talamaivao, and an aunt to her many nephews and nieces. There will be a family service at the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa (EFKS), 39 Havelock Avenue, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 18th November 2020 at 5.30pm. Our mother's funeral service will be held at the same venue on Friday 20th November at 10.00am, followed by burial at Kelvin Grove Cemetery. Any communication please contact Salu (0210794782) or Helen (02102668091).







