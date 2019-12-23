Ryszard PATULSKI

Service Information
Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
068357196
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 p.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
Osier Road
Greenmeadows
Death Notice

PATULSKI, Ryszard (Pat):
Passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019. Loved husband of Nancy. Special tata and wzienc of Krystyna and Roger and Jan and Anna. Poppa to Daniel, Ruth and Brett, Lola, and Ned.
"Special thanks to
Cranford Hospice for their wonderful care."
A Requiem Mass for Pat will he celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Osier Road, Greenmeadows, on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All messages to the Patulski family, C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.

Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 23, 2019
