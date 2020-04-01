XIE, RuZhen:
Peacefully on 28 March 2020 at Wellington Regional Hospital, in her 85th year. Dearly loved wife of Chen Guang. Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Shirley Sipu Chen, Anup Kumar, Tianhai Jacky Chen and Lisong Cao. Much loved grandmother of Jennifer Chen and Henry Chen. Special thanks to the hospital staff who cared for RuZhen over the past weeks - your support has been greatly appreciated. Messages to the Xie family may be left in RuZhen's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. Private cremation has taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 1, 2020