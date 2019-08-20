HANCOCK, Rutherford
Moncrieff (Hank):
Sqn Ldr RNZAF, and later of Caltex Oil. Of Sevenoaks, Paraparaumu, formerly of Karori. On Monday 19 August 2019, peacefully at Sevenoaks Hospital, after a long illness. Aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Betty, and much loved father and father-in-law of Ian (dec), Alison & Craig, Rachael & Phil, and John & Vaoliva. Loved Grandad of William, Devon, Lachlan, Alex, David, Anita, Matt, Jess, Andrew, and Katherine. Younger brother of Beverley (dec), Heather (dec), and Lyndall. A funeral service for Rutherford will be held at St Anselm's Union Church, 30 Makara Road, Karori, Wellington, at 11.00am on Friday 23 August 2019, to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Presbyterian Support NZ, P.O. Box 12706, Thorndon, Wellington 6144, would be appreciated. Messages for the Hancock family may be sent c/- P.O. Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019