Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



14.03.1952 - 24.08.2020

Ruth died peacefully at home with grace and dignity, qualities we have appreciated throughout her full and happy life that spanned both Auckland and Wellington. Much loved by her husband Anton, and their four children, Peter, Paul, Michael and Julia, their wives, partner and husband, Jeanette, Amy, Chloe and Heath, and their mokopuna, Leo, Hanna, Tom, Olivia, James and Oliver. Dearly loved and respected sister of Dan, Stephen and Sara.

Ka oti to mahi mo to matou whanau naianei.

Ko tenei te wa i te moe.

No reira, moe mai e taku tau. Moe mai, moe mai ra.

We hope you will understand that due to Covid-19, we have to restrict the funeral service to 50 people. Please note that it will be live streamed from St Matthew in the City on 7 September for those not attending the service in person. In addition, there are arrangements in place for people to visit Ruth at home between 28 August and 5 September in line with the Covid-19 guidelines. Please contact Mike Spelman on







SPELMAN, Ruth Patricia:14.03.1952 - 24.08.2020Ruth died peacefully at home with grace and dignity, qualities we have appreciated throughout her full and happy life that spanned both Auckland and Wellington. Much loved by her husband Anton, and their four children, Peter, Paul, Michael and Julia, their wives, partner and husband, Jeanette, Amy, Chloe and Heath, and their mokopuna, Leo, Hanna, Tom, Olivia, James and Oliver. Dearly loved and respected sister of Dan, Stephen and Sara.Ka oti to mahi mo to matou whanau naianei.Ko tenei te wa i te moe.No reira, moe mai e taku tau. Moe mai, moe mai ra.We hope you will understand that due to Covid-19, we have to restrict the funeral service to 50 people. Please note that it will be live streamed from St Matthew in the City on 7 September for those not attending the service in person. In addition, there are arrangements in place for people to visit Ruth at home between 28 August and 5 September in line with the Covid-19 guidelines. Please contact Mike Spelman on [email protected] should you wish to do so. Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers