Ruth MANCHESTER (1989 - 2020)
MANCHESTER,
Ruth Winifred (neé Halsall):
Member of the Psychotherapists Association and President 1989 - 1990. On August 25, 2020, at Parkwood Lodge, Waikanae. Aged 89 years. Loving wife, friend and companion of Brian since 1970. Sadly, missed by Brian's children Brenda and the late Simon. Ruth had a long career in the mental health service and social work in England and New Zealand. Sincere thanks to the Parkwood staff for their care of Ruth. Privately cremated. A Memorial Service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata St, Waikanae, on Monday, August 31, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 27, 2020
