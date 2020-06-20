MacLEAN, Ruth Winifred:
Sadly, passed peacefully on Thursday 18 June 2020. A long-time resident of Karehana Bay, a Mary Potter Hospice volunteer and retired Kenepuru Hospital nurse. Much loved wife of Duncan MacLean, for 62 years. Fantastic mother to Andrew, Fiona (dec), Sarah and their partners Helen and lan. Loved grandmother to Simon, Thomas, Maddie, and Shaun. Cherished sister to Derry, June (dec), Moira, Beryl (dec), Jennifer, and lan. Ruth is much loved by all and will be missed by many. Thank you to the special staff at Mary Potter Hospice and Te Hopai Hospital for their care of Ruth. In lieu of flowers donations to either Mary Potter Hospice or Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Tuesday 23 June, commencing at 1.00pm. Messages can be sent to "The Family of Ruth MacLean" c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post on June 20, 2020