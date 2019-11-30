LIND, Ruth:
Of Parkwood, Waikanae. On Wednesday, 27th November 2019, peacefully at Wellington Hospital. Aged 88 years. Much loved wife of the late Bruce. Loved Mum of Mike, Derek and Russell, and mother-in-law to Liz, Rauru (dec) and Judy. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother to Dylan, Nick, Renée, Emma, Frances, Prezley, Jude, Daniella, Kaia and Matisse.
A dear friend to many – always kind, gracious and gentle.
A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at Waikanae Baptist Church, 286 Te Moana Road, Waikanae, at 1.00pm, on Wednesday, 4th December. Messages may be sent to Mike Lind, PO Box 5942, Wellesley Street, Auckland 1141.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 30, 2019