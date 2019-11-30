Ruth LIND

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth LIND.
Service Information
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Waikanae Baptist Church,
286 Te Moana Road,
Waikanae
View Map
Death Notice

LIND, Ruth:
Of Parkwood, Waikanae. On Wednesday, 27th November 2019, peacefully at Wellington Hospital. Aged 88 years. Much loved wife of the late Bruce. Loved Mum of Mike, Derek and Russell, and mother-in-law to Liz, Rauru (dec) and Judy. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother to Dylan, Nick, Renée, Emma, Frances, Prezley, Jude, Daniella, Kaia and Matisse.
A dear friend to many – always kind, gracious and gentle.
A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at Waikanae Baptist Church, 286 Te Moana Road, Waikanae, at 1.00pm, on Wednesday, 4th December. Messages may be sent to Mike Lind, PO Box 5942, Wellesley Street, Auckland 1141.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.