LANE, Ruth:
Passed away peacefully at Wellington's Mary Potter Hospice on 3rd January 2020 with close family by her side. Aged 93 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Rex Lane. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Soogi Lane, Rosemary and Alex Duncan, and the late John Lane. Adored nana/grandma of five and great-nana of six. Treasured twin sister of Mary Lane.
Forever in our hearts.
A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at Wellington Central Baptist Church on Friday 10th January at 1pm. Messages to the family can be sent at c/o Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis St, Aro Valley, Wellington 6011.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 4, 2020