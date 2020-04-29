Ruth HOPKINS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth HOPKINS.
Service Information
Broadbent & May - Funerals Naturally
22 Palmer Street
Aro Valley, Wellington
049745076
Death Notice

HOPKINS,
Ruth Elizabeth Scott:
At Kenepuru Hospital on 25th April 2020. Dearly loved wife of Roger for 65 years. Youngest daughter of William and Mary McDonald and loved sister of Enid, Robert and Alan. Loving and respected aunt of their children and grandchildren. Special thanks to staff at Ward 5, Kenepuru. Donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. Any messages may be sent to 'The Hopkins Family', PO Box 10987, The Terrace, Wellington 6143. A private service will be held at St Michael's Anglican Church, Kelburn, to be followed by a memorial service at a later date to celebrate Ruth's life.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.