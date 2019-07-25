GOTLIEB, Ruth: QSO JP
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Tuesday 23rd July 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of Gerry (deceased). Mother of Marilyn, Jake (deceased), Kim and David. Sister of Jacqueline Viener (USA) and Blanche Weinstein (deceased). Grandmother of Concetta and Joseph, Marcus, Hanna, and Joshua, and great-grandmother to Ari. No flowers by request. Messages to the family may be posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. Ruth's funeral service will be held at the Wellington Opera House, 111 - 113 Manners Street, Wellington, on Sunday 28th July at 12.30pm, for 1.00pm, followed by burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from July 25 to July 27, 2019