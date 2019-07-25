Ruth GOTLIEB

  • "Rest In Peace Ruth. I will remember you always. My sincere..."
    - Berni Marwick
  • "My deepest sympathy to Ruth's family she was a great lady...."
    - Sally Kabak
  • "Ruth along with Gerry were enthusiastic and dynamic people...."
    - Gary Gotlieb
  • "Sorry to hear this news of dear Ruth. A lovely lady whom..."
    - Lucille and Brian Lecky
  • "Farewell Ruth. We will always have such fond memories of..."
    - Joanne Gair
Death Notice

GOTLIEB, Ruth: QSO JP
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Tuesday 23rd July 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of Gerry (deceased). Mother of Marilyn, Jake (deceased), Kim and David. Sister of Jacqueline Viener (USA) and Blanche Weinstein (deceased). Grandmother of Concetta and Joseph, Marcus, Hanna, and Joshua, and great-grandmother to Ari. No flowers by request. Messages to the family may be posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. Ruth's funeral service will be held at the Wellington Opera House, 111 - 113 Manners Street, Wellington, on Sunday 28th July at 12.30pm, for 1.00pm, followed by burial at Makara Cemetery.

Published in Dominion Post from July 25 to July 27, 2019
