GARLAND, Ruth Yvonne:
15.07.1932 - 07.07.2019
Died peacefully surrounded by her family. Loved wife of the late Nicholas. Loved mother of Krystina, Elaine, Penny, Gina, Strat, Rita-Maria, Kelly and Tiffany. Much cherished Yia-Yia of Walter, Sydney, Louis, Oliver, Nicholas, Conrad, Roha, Alexi, Ariel, Fern and Floyd. Great-Yia-Yia of Anabelle, Carly, Honey, Skylah and Irie. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and community. In lieu of flowers donations to Margaret Stewart House would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages and tributes for 'the Garland family' may be left in Ruth's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Ruth's Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary of the Angels Church, 17 Boulcoutt St, Wellington, on Monday 15th July 2019, at 1.30pm. Thereafter a private cremation. Rosary will be recited at Church on Sunday 14th July, at 7.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on July 11, 2019