COOKSLEY, Ruth:
Passed away peacefully in Tauranga (formerly of Wellington) on Tuesday 12th November 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian. Loved mum of Val and Reg Puckey (Papamoa), Roger and Anne (Auckland), and Barry and the late Lizzy (Wellington). Adored grandma of Lisa and Paul, Matthew and Jenni; Tina, Cherie and Toni, Grant and Fiona; Ben, and Tim. Great-Grandma of Oscar, Tyler, Maxwell, Noah, Amelia, Chloe, Ashley, and Evelyn. In memory of Ruth an afternoon tea will be held at the Miramar Bowling Club, Puriri Street, Miramar, on Wednesday 5th February at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 1, 2020