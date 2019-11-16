COOKSLEY, Ruth:

Passed away peacefully in Tauranga (Formerly of Wellington) on Tuesday 12th November 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian. Loved mum of Val and Reg Puckey (Papamoa), Roger and Anne (Auckland), and Barry and the late Lizzy (Wellington). Adored grandma of Lisa and Paul, Matthew and Jenni; Tina, Cherie and Tony, Grant and Fiona; Ben, and Tim. Great-Grandma of Oscar, Tyler, Maxwell, Noah, Amelia, Chloe, Ashley, and Evelyn. A service for Ruth will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa Beach, on Monday 18th November 2019 at 11am. A Memorial service will be held in Wellington at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the National Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be posted to PO Box 5202, Mt Maunganui. Messages to the Cooksley family, c/- PO 3136 Tauranga.





