BRUNORO,
Ruth (nee Hoggard):
Passed away 9 August in her 101st year. Beloved mother of Paula and Gioia, and mother-in-law of Mike and Doug. Much-loved Grandma of Peter, Kate, Evalina and Joseph. The family feels blessed that those who provided the devoted and nurturing care enabled her to see out her final months on the land where she had lived for 77 years. A service celebrating Ruth's life will be held at 2.00pm on Saturday 15 August in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a music scholarship to be established in Ruth's name, may be left at the service or as a tax-deductible donation to the 'Ruth Brunoro Music Scholarship Fund' at Kapiti College. All messages to the "Brunoro Family", c/o Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020