

ARMSTRONG,

Ruth (nee Williams):

31 October 1953 - 29 May 2019

Ruth passed away a year ago today at Wellington Hospital, aged 65 years. He uri ia n Uawa. She was the dearly loved wife of 40 years to Des. Deeply loved mother and mother-in-law to Chad, Desray, Lenare & Isaac and Alicia. Nana to her mokos Kent and Natalia, who brought her much joy. Beloved sister to Nopera (dec.), Donna Mei, Rakai, Waikatohu, Mereana, Mary, Emily, Georgina, Rama. Treasured cousin and aunty and poupou to her many nieces and nephews.

The world is much less colourful without you but you are never far from our thoughts. We often recall the many wonderful moments that seemed insignificant at the time but are now so very special to us.

We love and miss you.

Moe mai ra



