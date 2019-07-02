WATSON, Russell Ian:
On 29th June 2019. Dearly loved husband of Andrea. Father of Aynslie, Megan, Gabrielle and father-in-law of Geoff. Poppa of Oscar, Timothy and Benjamin. Special Russ of Hilary, Kenny and family (Canada). Brother of Lauren.
We have so many
happy memories.
You will be forever in
our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Malagan Institute of Medical Research (Cancer research) www.malaghan.org.nz A service will be held at Tamaki Yacht Club, 30 Tamaki Drive, Orakei, Mission Bay, Auckland, on 4th July at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on July 2, 2019