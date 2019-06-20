TETHER, Russell:
30.8.1936 - 16.6.2019
Of Paraparaumu. On 16 June 2019, passed away peacefully after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Wendy for almost 60 years' marriage; leaves behind daughters Sandra, Susan, and Christine, their husbands/partner Dave, Alistair, and Brendan, and 6 grandchildren. Will also be missed by sister Josie, nieces, nephews and special friends. An active participant of Rebus. The family extend a special thanks to the wonderful staff at Wellington Regional Hospital, Mary Potter Hospice and Kapiti Retirement Trust (Sevenoaks Palliative Care Unit). In accordance with Russell's wishes, a private cremation will be held. Messages for the family can be sent to PO Box 1587, Paraparaumu Beach.
Published in Dominion Post on June 20, 2019