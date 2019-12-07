Russell SHORT

Guest Book
  • "To Margaret and all the Short families. Our condolences to..."
    - Murray and Eileen Smyth
  • "sorry we cannot make the funeral but our thoughts are with..."
    - Kevin and Sherryll Short
  • "Deepest sympathy AnnMacaulay"
  • "My deepest sympThy to you Margaret & family Ann Macaulay"
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home ltd.
280 Kimbolton Rd
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063233700
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:30 p.m.
Feilding Funeral Chapel
282 Kimbolton Road
Feilding
View Map
Death Notice

SHORT, Russell Darragh
(Rusty/RD):
Peacefully at home in his sleep on Thursday 5th December 2019. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Marg for 56 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Paul, Rose and Craig Mitchell, and Steve and Caroline. Much loved Pop to Courtney and Alex Stewart, Scott, and Ben; Harriet, and Angus. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Rusty at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Tuesday 10th December 2019 at 2.30pm. Followed by a celebration of his life at The Feilding Club.

logoNZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.