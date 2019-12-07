SHORT, Russell Darragh
(Rusty/RD):
Peacefully at home in his sleep on Thursday 5th December 2019. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Marg for 56 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Paul, Rose and Craig Mitchell, and Steve and Caroline. Much loved Pop to Courtney and Alex Stewart, Scott, and Ben; Harriet, and Angus. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Rusty at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Tuesday 10th December 2019 at 2.30pm. Followed by a celebration of his life at The Feilding Club.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 7, 2019