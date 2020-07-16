WOOD, Rupert James:
Peacefully at Village at the Park, Wellington, on Monday, 13 July 2020, aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Debra. Much loved father of Caroline and Jocelyn and father-in-law of Graham. Cherished grandfather of Charlotte, Susannah and Danny. Much loved brother of Laurence. A service to celebrate Rupert's life will be held at Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis St, on Monday, 20 July at 11.00am followed by a private cremation.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
Published in Dominion Post on July 16, 2020