RAUMER, Rudy:
Passed away peacefully on
18 August at Bob Scott Hospital surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Esther for 58 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lynda & Tim (dec) and Ruth (dec). Loved Grandpa of Josh & Lizzie, Danielle & Ben, Michaela, Jemma, Emily and Holly. Sincere thanks to the staff at Bob Scott Hospital Wing for their care of Rudy. Messages to Rudy's family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. A celebration of Rudy's life will be held at Newlands Christian Assembly, 126 Newlands Road, Newlands, Wellington, on Wednesday 21 August at 11.00am, followed by burial at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 20, 2019